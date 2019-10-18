A 70-YEAR-OLD from Monmouth died after suffering a stroke and falling down the stairs at his home.

James Terance Barter, who was known as Terry by his friends and family, was found at his home in Howard Bowen Close, Monmouth, on Sunday, August 18.

Gwent Coroner's Court heard how Mr Barter’s neighbours had become concerned after noticing his blinds and remained drawn for a number of days and no one had seen him, and called his family.

After gaining entry to the house, Mr Barter’s family discovered him in with a severe injury to his head. An ambulance was called, but Mr Barter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders heard Mr Barter had a history of cardiac problems, and previously had a heart valve operation. He had been taking medication after his operation, but this was stopped in 2018.

In a statement, Mr Barter’s brother noted he had been dragging his leg in the weeks before his death.

Concluding, the coroner determined it was impossible to determine the exact sequence of events without an eyewitness.

Mr Barter’s death was recorded as a result of a stroke and serious injury to the brain as the result of a fall.