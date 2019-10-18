HILLCROFT Garage, in Langstone, has been crowned champion in two categories at a national awards recognising the best petrol stations in the UK.

The forecourt standards competition from Certas Energy culminated on Thursday, October 10, at an awards dinner at the Coldra Court Hotel in Newport.

The Gulf-branded Hillcroft Garage won in both the Most Improved Forecourt and Best Gulf Forecourt categories.

Now in its eighth year, the SuperStation initiative was designed to raise the quality and standards of forecourts across the UK.

After collecting the awards, Hillcroft Garage manager Andrew Williams, said: “It is amazing to win one award, yet alone two.

"All the credit goes to our forecourt staff."

He added: "We shall continue to invest for the benefit of our customers and the local area that we serve. Than you to Certas Energy and Gulf for your support and believing in us every step of the way.”

READ MORE:

Richard Billington, retail director of Certas Energy, the largest supplier to independent fuel retailers in Britain, has congratulated Hillcroft Garage on its victories.

"To be outstanding in such a competitive environment is no mean feat and it speaks volumes about Hillcroft Garage’s outlook that they have been victorious in two categories,” he said.

“We are proud to have them as part of our Gulf network and thank Andrew and the team at Hillcroft Garage for the hard work and dedication they show every single day, rain or shine.”