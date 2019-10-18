THIS week the award-winning musical Eye of the Storm opened the Newport leg of its UK tour at Newport's Riverfront theatre.

The production opened to great acclaim in Scotland earlier this autumn, scooping five-star reviews.

Created by Welsh theatre company Theatr na nÓg, the narrative focuses on a mother and daughter living on the breadline from a mobile home in Aberdare. A carer for her mother, Emmie finds herself drawn into her passion for physics and extreme weather as a tool to escape her situation, inventing a breakthrough system for extracting renewable energy from artificial tornadoes along the way.

Aimed at audiences aged eight and up, Eye of the Storm offers learning opportunities around the themes of climate change, girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), extreme weather and electricity, as well as raising awareness of social issues including young carers and mental health.

As part of the show, Western Power Distribution (WPD) has funded a series of workshops and educational resources for local primary school pupils to accompany the production.

Karen Welch, WPD corporate communications officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this production, which highlights some very important messages for our times. We also hope it will encourage more girls to think about a career in engineering and it is a great advocate for promoting STEM subjects”.

Theatr na nÓg and WPD are also working together to help raise awareness of WPD’s free Priority Services Register (PSR), which provides extra support to vulnerable people with specific needs in the event of a power cut. For more information call 0800 096 3080.

Eye of the Storm will be performed at the Riverfront today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday. For tickets visit eyeofthestormmusical.co.uk