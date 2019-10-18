THE ever-popular Cardiff Winter Wonderland returns next month - along with the longest ice rink in the UK.

The winter attraction will open at City Hall Lawns on Friday, November 8, complete with an Alpine Ice Trail for the first time.

The trail will be an open-air ice-skating experience running 250 metres long, and will allow visitors to explore most of the site without taking their skates off. It will be amongst the longest ice trails in Europe and the only one of its kind to be found in the UK.

Utilising Gorsedd Gardens, Cardiff Winter Wonderland will also have its own Christmas tree, decorated by youngsters from primary school Coed Glas, as well as a big wheel and a live-entertainment area.

Last year, Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland, which is run by event specialists Sayers Events and 11th Hour, made headlines as they brought the Drop Tower to the city. Standing 90 metres from the ground, it stood taller than any building in Cardiff.

Discussing the Alpine Ice Trail, Jason Venables from 11th Hour said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce our Alpine Ice Trail. It’s definitely something we know is really going to ‘wow’ our guests this year.

"Both our ice rink and Ice Trail are accessible for all and we look forward to welcoming everyone on site with us for 2019.

"We have lots of exciting things happening over the next few months, so remember to keep up to date with the news across our social media channels.”

Tickets are now on sale for all ice-skating sessions between Friday, November 8, and Sunday, January 5, 2020, and can be purchased on the Cardiff Winter Wonderland website.