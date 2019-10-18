WITH the end to the working week being accompanied by heavy rain showers and blustery winds it wouldn't be surprising to hear that many are rethinking their plans for the weekend.

However, don't put your bike back in the shed just yet, as the weather is set to clear up by tomorrow morning.

While we won't be basking in the sort of conditions enjoyed throughout the summer, a break from the near constant rain will be welcomed by many across the region.

On Saturday the skies look set to clear by around 8am.

Temperatures will only rise to around 13 degrees but cloud cover should stave off the icy bite to the air which is yet to come.

The dry weather is set to continue throughout the weekend, with Sunday much the same as Saturday.

Into next week, the forecast is for more of the same, with the rain coming back with a vengeance next weekend.