A PAIR of newlyweds have gone into business together, and opened a kitchen makeover showroom in Newport.

Nick and Catherine Bexter, who tied the knot last year, were joined by Mayor William Routley as they opened their Dream Doors showroom in Caerleon Road on Thursday.

Former probation officer Mrs Bexter said: “I was brought up in Wales from the age of five and I went to school in Lampeter.

“I also did my degree in Aberystwyth and a lot of my family is still here.

“For me, opening this business is a homecoming."

Her ex-builder husband added: “This is very much about being a family-run business and providing a personal service to the people of Newport.

“We’ve got a great, locally-based team in place and we can make getting a kitchen makeover completely effortless.”

The new showroom is on 163 Caerleon Road, Newport.