UPDATED 7.30pm: Traffic is now easing on the M4 eastbound after the earlier accident.

Lanes two and three were closed until around 6.50pm.

A CRASH involving two vehicles has blocked the inside lane of the M4 eastbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 23 (Magor services).

Traffic is very slow as a consequence, and is currently tailed back toward junction 25 (Caerleon).