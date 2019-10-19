THIS October The Riverfront celebrates its 15th birthday as Newport’s first professional theatre and arts centre.

As part of a programme of special events designed to celebrate this special milestone, The Riverfront is inviting its audience to stay post-show on the evening of Thursday, October 24, and join them for a birthday party.

This year, The Riverfront’s birthday coincides with a big week for Newport, as Theatr Clwyd bring their brand-new production Pavilion to the venue.

MORE NEWS:

Pavilion is the debut play for Welsh writer Emily White, and is directed by Tamara Harvey, whose previous show Home, I’m Darling won an Olivier award for the best comedy.

The piece features a star-studded Welsh cast, including Ifan Huw Dafydd, Victoria John, Kristian Philips, Tim Treloar and Michael Geary (star of The Riverfront panto), and also three young actors who are sure to be ones to watch for the future (Carly-Sophia Davies, Ellis Duffy and Caitlin Drake).

The run-down small town in a forgotten corner of Wales is filled with big personalities and even bigger egos, and we are introduced to them all and their well-fashioned individual stories as their night out progresses.

Head of theatre, arts and culture Alan Dear said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 15th birthday the same week as a wonderful new Welsh production takes to our stage.

“Over the next 15 years The Riverfront’s programme is going to go from strength to strength as we forge new relationships with companies and performers and continue to bring a high quality and varied theatre and arts development programme, for, by and with the people of Newport.”

Pavilion will be taking over The Riverfront from Tuesday 22 to Friday, October 25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 01633 656757 or online at newportlive.co.uk/riverfront