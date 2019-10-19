RAIL passengers in Gwent are being reminded replacement bus services are in place this weekend.

Today, Saturday, and tomorrow buses will replace trains on services travelling between Newport and Cardiff Central, Bristol Parkway, Ebbw Vale, Cwmbran, and Chepstow. A replacement bus journey between Cardiff and Newport will take around 30 or 40 minutes.

The disruption is being caused by Network Rail's ongoing work electrifying the South Wales Main Line.

Bill Kelly, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “Electrification reaching Cardiff is a significant milestone as we continue to deliver the biggest upgrade to the Great Western mainline since it was built more than 175 years ago.

"We would like to thank passengers and our line-side neighbours for bearing with us as we continue to deliver this major upgrade project.”

For this current stage of the electrification works, Network Rail engineers will continue to instal the wire running through the overhead line equipment in the Cardiff area, as well as carrying out essential testing work between Newport and Severn Tunnel Junction stations.

Further work is planned on weekends throughout the coming months so all passengers are advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for further information before travelling.