A ROOM at a Newport hospice has been named in recognition of the continued support from the organisers and supporters of an annual charity bike ride.

Over the past eight years the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride has raised more than £250,000 for the hospice.

The event was started by Dave Rees in memory of his father-in-law John Dixon, who died at the former St Anne’s Hospice, Newport, in 2011.

Mr Rees originally hoped to raise £2,500 for the hospice - but racked up £10,000 in the first year by 40 riders.

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride - also known as the 'Dally' - was named after the organisers decided to aim for 101 riders - the same as the number of dalmatians in the classic Disney film - in the second event. And to keep the theme going riders dress up in white and black spots, appearing like a band of cycling pooches.

These days the event has grown far beyond 101 participants, with more than 400 riders of all ages and abilities taking part.

Room six, Ebbw, in the new, £5 million, 15-bed hospice at Malpas, Newport, has been dedicated to the memory of Mr Dixon.

Each of the 15 rooms at the hospice is either named after a South Wales castle or river.

Mr Rees said: “We set a target of raising £250,000 pounds - we reached the target but now we plan to carry on.” To have a room at this fantastic hospice named after John and in his memory is truly amazing.

“We’re just so very honoured. John was such a lovely, kind, helpful and considerate man.

“He would have felt very honoured to know this room has been dedicated to his memory.”

Beth Harrington, who organises the Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride for St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Raising a quarter of a million pounds for St David’s Hospice Care is no mean feat.

“We’re so very grateful to Dave and his Dally team for all they have done and continue to do to support the work that we do throughout the community.

“We are also very appreciative of The Priory, at Caerleon, who have been extremely supportive of the Dally by throwing open their garden and facilities for riders and supporters to relax in and enjoy after their strenuous efforts on the day.”

“The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is such a fantastic annual event enjoyed enormously by everyone from riders to supporters.”

Next year’s Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is on Saturday, June 6. For full details and how to enter, visit dalmatianbikeride.com