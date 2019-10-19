THIS week's cat of the week is Puddles.

She is a stunning and super friendly young female aged about five months old.

Puddles came into Gwent Cats Protection from a very loving family who were sadly unable to keep her.

MORE NEWS:

She is well socialised and loves to play and cuddle so she can be homed with young children - in fact she would fit well into most homes.

If you are interested in adopting Puddles, she and her furry friends will be among the cats and kittens looking for their perfect homes at the Adoption Day today, Saturday, October 19, at Stow Park Church Centre, Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, starting at 1.30pm.

There will be a wide range of Cats Protection merchandise and refreshments and Puddles will be waiting to meet you.

For more information call 0345 371 2747, email enquiries@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch