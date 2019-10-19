POPULAR children’s show In the Night Garden Live begins it's first-ever tour of UK theatres with a brand-new show and will play at the New Theatre, Cardiff, from Wednesday, October 23 to Saturday, October 27.

In the Night Garden Live is a musical theatre experience for the entire family. Children’s favourite CBeebies stars – Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends – are all brought to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

The classic, which premiered in 2010 before becoming a summer entertainment fixture, is a firm favourite with young pre-schoolers and their parents.

Seen by more than one million people, the critically acclaimed production has established itself as a must-see first theatre experience for young children.

Oliver Seadon, executive producer said: “When we made In the Night Garden Live we never imagined it would run for 10 years and that more than a million visitors would come to see it.

“It’s incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country. This will be the first time that audiences get to see In the Night Garden Live in their local theatre.”

In the Night Garden Live is written by Helen Eastman (writer of Bing Live) and based on the Ragdoll television series created by Andrew Davenport.

Directed by acclaimed Royal Ballet choreographer and director Will Tuckett.

Tickets are available now from the Box Office on 02920 87 88 89 or online at www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk