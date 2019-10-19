A JUNIOR martial arts fighter from Newport who has won two World Championships just two years after taking up the sport is “desperate” to prove himself state-side.

Riley Rees, eight, is hoping to raise enough money so he can travel to California to fight in the 2019 Pan Kids International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in February.

Riley only took up the sport two years ago but has already been crowned world champion twice for his weight category, taking gold two years running at the BJJ Junior World Championships in Wolverhampton.

Riley with his medals

Mum Shauni Smyth labelled his rise “pretty crazy”.

“He did do a bit of boxing before, but he never really stuck to one thing,” she said.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art and combat sport that focuses on grappling, with particular emphasis placed on ground fighting.

Riley trains at Newport MMA on Klevedon Street and is “inspired by his coach”, Wayne Arandjelovic, his mum said.

He spars with Mr Arandjelovic’s son, Tiago, and hopes to join his best friend, who is also going to California.

Riley stands on the podium with his gold medal

“Riley prays he can represent his country by joining them,” she added.

“He is trying anything he can to raise the money.

“He even said he would do sponsored challenges where you have to do a certain amount of burpees or press-ups.”

Riley in full combat. Image: Angelika Glapiak

If the targeted £1,500 is raised, Riley would spend up to four days in a camp with other youngsters from around the globe before the knock-out competition begins.

He is currently a grey belt, and if he progresses further he "won't have anyone else left to fight”, said Ms Smyth.

Riley hold aspirations of one day becoming an Olympian Jiu-Jitsu fighter – should the sport be incorporated into the games and his aim is to become a professional.

He has set a fundraising goal of £1,500. To donate visit https://tinyurl.com/y3bs6hy3