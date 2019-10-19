A YOUNG archer from Cwmbran who uses the sport to help control his diabetes has won gold at his first tournament.

Theo Williams, 10, was diagnosed with Type One diabetes when he was two years old, and having to constantly manage his blood sugar levels means he is unable to take part in more active sports.

After taking up archery just over a year ago, Theo entered his first tournament on Sunday at Thornbury, near Bristol - and came away with the gold medal.

Dad Kevin said he and the whole of Wye Valley Archery Club, where Theo shoots, were proud of his success.

“It’s an amazing achievement, he said. “I’m so proud of him, and so is everyone at the club.

READ MORE:

“It was a difficult day, the weather wasn’t the best but I told him to remember it was the same for everyone.

(10-year-old Theo Williams from Cwmbran discovered his love for archery as a way of helping with his diabetes. Picture: Kevin Williams.)

“It was raining all day, but he stayed calm and collected and carried on with it.

“He was delighted. After the shoot he went straight up to the archery club to show his instructor who wasn’t able to make it.

“He’s taken the medal into school, he’s over the moon with it.”

The archers were split into groups for the competition, and Theo was shooting with a group of adults.

Theo uses the discipline needed for archery to help manage his sugar levels.

“He has got diabetes but he’s not letting it beat him down and he wants to show how he can still achieve his goals,” said Mr Williams.

Looking forward, Mr Williams said: “We are looking at entering him in some more competitions, and he is looking to learn how to shoot a longbow. He is using a reflex bow at the moment.”