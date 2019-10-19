A LOTTERY winner from Caerphilly who used his winnings to a pair of trampoline parks is featured in a new exhibition marking the 25th birthday of the National Lottery.

Nigel Willetts, who lives with his wife Karen in Caerphilly, won £1 million on the EuroMillions in June 2014 - and used £75,000 of his winnings to launch Go Air trampoline parks in Caerphilly and Swansea.

He appears in an exhibition showcasing some of the weird and wonderful ways lottery winners have used their winnings

Mr Willetts said: “When I was a child growing up on a council estate just half a mile from here, I’d have been overjoyed at the chance to go anywhere as exciting as a trampoline park.

“Now, little kids from the same estate sometimes ask me for tickets and I look at their faces and can’t resist.

"It was my business partner Jeremy James who saw trampoline parks in America and I put £75,000 into converting an old shed into one. Such was the success, we opened a second.

“I’ve got four children, two stepchildren and three grandchildren. The park is a family affair, with my son, nieces and nephews working there and grandchildren loving it.”

The exhibit features 25 individual photographs of winners and aims to tell their stories and paint a picture of their lives.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: “This exhibition is a fantastic showcase of whacky and obscure hobbies, to the generous, heart-felt and even surprising stories that winning The National Lottery has enabled some of our 5,500 millionaires to have.”

The photo exhibition will be on show at Fulham Palace from Wednesday, October 30, until Sunday, November 10.