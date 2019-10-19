WITH just a week to go until the first Stadium Rocks on Saturday, October 26, we look at the line-up and what you need to know about the day.

Cwmbran Stadium is raring to go for its first all-day music event - and it is headlined by Newport favourites Skindred.

Torfaen Leisure Trust’s marketing team Tanya Beckett and Adele Harries-Nicholas said: “This is huge for our area, people usually have to go to Cardiff for large gigs and this is extra expense for them on top of the ticket and drinks.

“There was a lot of surprise from the acts that it was happening at the stadium, but when they came to check the venue out, they thought it was great. It is a multi-use community venue and we are excited to hopefully bring more music to Cwmbran.

“We’re really excited to have such a fantastic line-up.”

The 1,600-capacity hall at the stadium is set to play host to a night of massive rock hits in an almost all-Welsh affair. Alongside headliners Skindred are Bridgend’s Those Damn Crows, Pontypool’s Who Knows Didley?, Cardiff’s Fallen Temples and the only act from outside Wales – Chelmsford’s Tigress.

Skindred need no introduction. The Newport reggae-rockers formed in 1998 and attract thousands to each gig they play and always pay homage to their hometown with the infamous ‘Newport Helicopter’. The band released their seventh full-length album Big Tings last year to rave reviews.

Skindred at Download Festival. Picture: Abbie Shipperley/Download Festival

The show comes just before their European tour and is a rare local appearance for the quartet.

Those Damn Crows have seen a huge rise in popularity with their modern take on classic hard rock and even performed not once, but three times at Download Festival earlier this year.

Tigress have been one of the more prominent acts in the British underground scene for the past few years and continue to grow. Their appearance at Stadium Rocks comes just weeks after their own UK tour.

Hard rock trio Fallen Temples are continuing to fly the flag for the South Wales rock scene. Their riffs and hard rock brand is inspired by the likes of Black Sabbath.

Who Knows Didley? Are the most local to the venue and bring their own brand of modern hard rock to the night.

Doors for the event, which is now open to under 18s, will be 4pm with the first act on at 4.50pm. The exact set-times will be revealed very soon but Skindred are due to finish at 11pm.

There are still some tickets available, priced at £25 plus booking fee, through bit.ly/StadiumRocks