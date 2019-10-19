A MAN says he is “horrified” and “disgusted” to see fake combat knives being sold with vials of blood in a Cwmbran store.

Robert Wall, from Caerleon, said he had spotted the toy weapons in What! in Cwmbran last week, and asked for them to be removed.

But when he returned to the shop three days later they were still on sale.

“I was horrified that stuff like that was being sold to children,” he said.

“Especially in the current climate, it does not take all that much intelligence to know what is going to happen eventually.

“One day they are going to pick up a real knife.”

“It’s disgusting that people are actually producing stuff like this to sell to young children.”

The knives are displayed in the Hallowe'en aisle, but Mr Wall said that from a distance they looked real.

“To have something like that is actually despicable," he said.

“It is just asking for trouble.”

Mr Wall, who used to work in a firearms shop in Newport, added: “It is really worrying that someone aged three or four might be given this.”

What! Cwmbran said they were unavailable to comment but that they were reviewing the policy.