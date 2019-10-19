Cat lovers had a purr-fect opportunity to find a new furry best friend at an event in Newport today.

The feline charity Cats Protection hosted an adoption event at the Stow Hill Church Centre in the city, drawing crowds of more than 50 people.

Eighteen cats and kittens, all rescued or given up for adoption from the Gwent area, were at the event in the hope of finding a new family to move in with.

As well as those at the event, a further 20 cats and kittens are currently available for adoption at Gwent rescue centres.

The kittens were quickly reserved but still had bundles of energy and would pounce on anything left too close to the cage.

Glynis Davies, Branch Co-ordinator, said: “Cats adopted from reputable rescue centres are neutered, microchipped and wormed.

“Often cats which are bought from Gumtree and Facebook and places like that are ill and in poor condition. No-one knows their history.

“We always do home visits to our adoptive families to make sure they’re suitable for their new arrival.”

There was also a wide range of Cats Protection merchandise and refreshments and our Cat of the Week Puddles was also at the event, hopeful of finding a new home.

For more information call 0345 371 2747, email enquiries@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch