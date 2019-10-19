A DEFIANT Boris Johnson has said he will not negotiate a fresh Brexit delay with the EU despite losing a key Commons vote.

At a special Saturday sitting, MPs voted by 322 to 306 in favour an amendment withholding approval of his Brexit deal until legislation to implement it is in place.

The amendment tabled by former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin was intended to force him to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to seek a Brexit extension.

But amid noisy Commons scenes Mr Johnson insisted that he was not "daunted or dismayed" by the result and remained committed to taking Britain out by October 31.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, neither does the law compel me to do so," he said.

As a result a vote on the new deal with the EU was not held today, but leader of the house Jacob Rees-Mogg has said instead the deal would be put before MPs on Monday.

Speaking after the vote Boris Johnson told MPs: "It has been a very important debate, an exceptional moment for our country, an exceptional moment for our Parliament.

"Alas, the opportunity to have a meaningful vote has effectively been passed up because the meaningful vote has been voided of meaning.

"But I wish the house to know that I am not daunted or dismayed by this particular result and I think it probably became likely once it became obvious that the amendment from my right honourable friend, the member for West Dorset (Oliver Letwin) was going to remain on the order paper.

"I continue in the very strong belief that the best thing for the UK, and for the whole of Europe is for us to leave with this new deal on October 31, and to anticipate the questions that are coming from the benches opposite, I will not negotiate a delay with the EU."

He continued: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so.

"Further delay would be bad for this country, bad for our EU and bad for democracy. So next week the government will introduce the legislation needed for us to leave the EU with our new deal on October 31 and I hope that our EU colleagues and friends will not be attracted as the benches opposite are, or rather I should say the front bench, by delay."

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the vote "an emphatic decision by this house that has declined to back the prime minister's deal today, and clearly voted to stop a no-deal crash out from the European Union".

"The prime minister must now comply with the law," he said. "He can no longer use the threat of a no-deal crash out to blackmail members to support his sell out deal.

"Labour is not prepared to sell out the communities that we represent, we're not prepared to sell out their future, and we believe that ultimately the people must have the final say on Brexit, which actually, only the Labour party is offering.

"Today is an historic day for parliament because it said it will not be blackmailed by a prime minister who is apparently prepared once again to defy a law passed by this parliament."

And, writing on Twitter, first minister Mark Drakeford said: "The PM must now obey the law and request an extension to avoid no deal. This is a bad deal for Wales, our economy and jobs.

"The withdrawal agreement bill must be amended so the issue can go back to the people through a referendum. It is in Wales' best interests to remain in the EU."