Ever fancied owning a vineyard but didn’t like the sound of having to up sticks and move abroad? Well, now you don’t have to.

Ancre Hill Estates is a glorious wine estate in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to the historic town of Monmouth in Wales, just two miles from the border with England.



The vineyard has been recognised in some of the top international wine competitions in the world and won the Bollicine del Mondo in 2012 when its 2008 sparkling wine was voted the best white sparkling wine in the world.

The Ancre Hill brand is recognised far and wide with stockists including Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.



Ancre Hill Estates are proud of their Welsh heritage, and at the heart of the Estate is a substantial period six-bedroom house with swimming pool and tennis court.

Newton Court Farm includes a newly renovated four-bedroom farmhouse along with a range of traditional buildings with potential for alternative uses (subject to planning).

The combination of Ancre Hill and Newton Court Farm extends to 137.1 acres (55.48 hectares) of land including 29.5 acres of vines.

An abundance of tourism and recreational activities exist within Monmouth and the wider region, especially within the beautiful Wye Valley which is only a stone’s throw away.

The Brecon Beacons National Park is located to the north of Abergavenny, Tintern Abbey, Raglan Castle, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and Chepstow Castle are all easily accessible.

There are a number of good pubs and restaurants in the immediate area and further afield. These include The Angel and The Hardwick - plus the Michelin-starred Whitebrook - all of which serve Ancre Hill wine.

This property is listed as POA – this means the seller or selling agent must be contacted in order to obtain the price.

