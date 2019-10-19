A COLLISION near Pontypool has resulted in the closure of a road.

Pantygasseg Road near the town has been closed by police following the incident, which happened at approximately 1.50pm this afternoon.

Details are scarce at this time but traffic appears to be coping well with the closure.

There are reports of downed telephone cables causing an obstruction which has resulted in the closure but this is unconfirmed as yet.

"Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Pantygasseg Road in Pontypool. The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/wu4a5urT0D — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 19, 2019

However, Gwent Police have issued a statement on social media advising motorists to seek alternative routes.