A JUDGE blasted a teenage drug dealer after he was caught running a cannabis trafficking operation.

Kirk Dare, aged 19, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, had a large customer base and had been operating his illegal business “for some time”, the city’s crown court heard.

Daniel Poole, prosecuting, said police went to the defendant’s home on Saturday, February 2, for an unrelated matter when they found drugs in his bedroom.

MORE NEWS:

He told the court how they discovered 33 wraps of cannabis, cash and four mobile phones.

The total value of the drugs unearthed was £470 and the mobiles contained messages offering his clients “10/10 roar”.

Mr Poole said that in one exchange with a neighbour, she told him she was taking her dog out for a walk and could he “leave it (the drugs) at the front door?”

The prosecutor added: “There is no evidence to suggest that the defendant was forced, cajoled or exploited.

“He had a not insignificant list of customers and had been dealing for some time.”

Dare pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client, who had no previous convictions, suffered from Asperger syndrome and added: “The defendant doesn’t seem to recognise the serious position he is in.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told his barrister: “He must very quickly come to his senses.”

Turning to Dare, he said: “If you carry on like this, you are going to find yourself behind bars.

“It’s not something you want, it’s not something your mother wants and it is something you will find very difficult indeed.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

Dare was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £340 and a victim surcharge.

There was no application made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Jenkins ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.