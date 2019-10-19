NEWPORT is now home to a legend of American rallying legend.

Craig Drew, 36, who recently settled in the Ridgeway area of the city with fiancée Lydia and daughter Zara, is the most successful co-driver in American rallying history, having just won his eighth American National Rally championship with Subaru Motorsport USA.

Mr Drew began rallying in 2004 and is from a family who have always been involved in the motorsport.

"The first rally my family took me to was at my local rally, the Wyedean Rally, when I was just four,” he said. “We followed rallies all over Wales and even slept overnight in our cars, so we had the best spot to spectate from.”

He would later go on to win the Wyedean Rally in 2009, his first national win, and then in 2010 followed that up by winning the MSA National Tarmac Championship.

After being selected for the MSA Rally Co-driver Academy, a school for the most promising young drivers and co-drivers in Britain, Mr Drew's talent was quickly noticed and he was recruited by Subaru of America in 2011 to lead their factory team in the American Championship alongside former British Rally Champion David Higgins.

He is heading back to America next year with the ultimate aim to eventually win 10 championships.

Even though his contract with Subaru leaves him unable to compete in non-American rallies, over the past few years he has been able to compete in selected events at Epynt Military Ranges near Brecon.

“People know Wales as the home of rallying, and everyone seems to know somebody that competes themselves,” he said.

“There’s a great rallying community here, and it’s nice to come back and see some familiar faces. They are always interested to see how I’m doing. It can be pretty tough to make co-driving a full-time professional job, and I think I’m one of only three co-drivers from the UK who compete professionally worldwide.”

Mr Drew's initial long-term goal was to compete in the World Championship, but that would mean spending around 280 days a year away from his family.

“I’ve settled well in Newport with my family- it just doesn’t appeal to me to be away so much anymore. I’m happy to be doing what I’m doing.”

He will be attending his last rally of the season next weekend in Michigan and, having already won the championship at the STPR Rally earlier this month, he and Mr Higgins will be going flat-out for the win with no pressure.

Having taught co-driving classes in America for the past five years, Mr Drew is in the process of launching an online rally co-driving school in the new year, aimed at all abilities from complete beginners through to those who already compete but wish to improve.

Visit: www.craigdrew.com