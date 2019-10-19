A SHUTTERED high street newsagent's has been given a new lease of life - as a colourful new charity shop.

Bargain hunters gathered at the doors of the former Chepstow News on the high street this week for its re-birth as a new St David's Hospice Care shop.

The shop, close to the Chepstow town council offices and historic arch, saw a queue of people waiting for its opening.

MORE NEWS:

Jailed Newport knifeman who smashed petrol station till among 10 in court

Cowboy builder jailed for ‘milking vulnerable widower dry’

Crack cocaine dealing duo jailed for total of 12 years

Items of furniture on display in the window were snapped up as soon as the doors were opened by the Newport-based St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell.

Mrs Saysell said: “It was lovely to see people waiting for the doors to open and to have such brisk sales straight away.

“We’re really pleased with our lovely new shop.

"It has a prime position on High Street, replacing our shops on Moor Street and Thomas Street with more space than both combined.

"The new shop, which has storage space on the first floor, is larger than the combined space of the other two shops.”

St David’s Hospice Care has 37 shops across South Wales, including another shop in Chepstow in Bulwark, a depot in Cwmbran and its largest outlet in Caldicot.

The central depot, which receives donations of clothes, furniture and bric-a-brac, is now being opened from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays to accept charitable contributions.