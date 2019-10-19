THIS is the inspiring video of a half-time team talk pupils at a Newport primary school independently scripted and made ahead of Wales’ crunch World Cup quarter-final against France tomorrow.

The team talk imagines a reality where Wales’ are trailing France at the break and includes some motivational messages, such as “When we are a team, when we are strong, then we are fire red hot dragons”.

Lara Jones, who teaches year 5 at Milton Primary School, said she was “really pleased” with the pupils’ efforts.

“They wrote the script first and then they used an app to create the video themselves,” she said.

“It was an opportunity for them to put their writing skills to good use.”

The class – and the whole school – are “really hopeful” that Warren Gatland’s men can overcome the French and set-up a semi-final clash with either Japan or South Africa.

“They have seen that technology can be used for good, as opposed to some of the negative stuff you see on social media,” she added.

The video has already racked up over 6,000 views on Twitter.

“We have been trying to show them how many people 6,000 people actually is," said Ms Jones.

“They thought that it was the whole of Wales!”