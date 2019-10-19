ALL of Gwent's six Labour MPs voted to refuse to approve Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal, with only Monmouth's David Davies voting against the motion.
The amendment withholding approval for the deal until legislation is in place was voted through by 322 votes to 302 in a special sitting of Parliament today.
As a result, the prime minister withdrew a planned meaningful vote on the deal - which will now be held on Monday.
Here's how your MP voted:
- Newport West: Ruth Jones (Labour) - FOR
- Newport East: Jessica Morden (Labour) - FOR
- Monmouth: David Davies (Conservative) - AGAINST
- Torfaen: Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour) - FOR
- Islwyn: Chris Evans (Labour) - FOR
- Blaenau Gwent: Nick Smith (Labour) - FOR
- Caerphilly: Wayne David (Labour) - FOR
