ALL of Gwent's six Labour MPs voted to refuse to approve Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal, with only Monmouth's David Davies voting against the motion.

The amendment withholding approval for the deal until legislation is in place was voted through by 322 votes to 302 in a special sitting of Parliament today.

As a result, the prime minister withdrew a planned meaningful vote on the deal - which will now be held on Monday.

READ MORE:

Here's how your MP voted: