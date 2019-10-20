THE Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) were the special guests of an MP in Parliament this week.

SARA were welcomed by Newport East MP Jessica Morden to an event celebrating the contribution of independent lifeboat organisations across the UK.

Ms Morden said: “It was great to see members of the SARA team in Parliament this week, including crew members from Newport.

"The volunteers at SARA deserve huge praise for all the work they do both in Newport East and across the wide region the organisation covers.”

Mike Duggan, deputy chairman of SARA’s Newport station, said: “It was a great experience to showcase the work of independent lifeboat organisations from around the UK and be able to discuss what challenges we face and how we can approach them.

"We would like to thank Jessica for her hospitality and support as well as thanking the other MPs who have SARA stations and members in their constituencies for taking the time to visit and welcome us.”

To find out more about the work of SARA, visit sara-rescue.org.uk