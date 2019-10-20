LLANTARNAM Grange Arts Centre is looking for three volunteers to join its board of trustees in December 2019.

The board is made up of nine trustees appointed by the Grange, and five appointed by the borough and community councils.

They meet quarterly as a board, as well as one AGM, with staff and trustees meeting throughout the year to focus on specific topics.

MORE NEWS:

The centre is looking for trustees with knowledge of artists and makers who suit the Grange’s vision, and have experience in fundraising, retail, catering, and capital development.

The role is for a three-year term of office, renewable once. It is a voluntary position, but expenses can be claimed.

To apply, submit your CV, a covering letter, and the equality and diversity monitoring form, available on the Arts Centre’s website, to Elaine Cabuts at ecabuts@lgac.org.uk or by post to Elaine Cabuts, Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, St David’s Road, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 1PD

The application deadline is 10am on Monday, November 4.