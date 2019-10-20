OVER the last month, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from robbery to theft and dangerous driving to drug dealing, as well as affray.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Curtis Hooper



Newport heroin dealer Curtis Hooper was jailed for nearly six years after he was caught following a large-scale police operation – Operation Dynamic – targeting organised crime and drug trafficking in Gwent.

The 21-year-old, of Feering Street, admitted possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and possessing a class B drug.

At Cardiff Crown Court, he was sent to prison for five years and seven months.

Levi Gulwell



Armed robber Levi Gulwell who attacked a driver with a hammer before later smashing his way out of a police station was jailed for three years and 10 months.

He also threw a plant pot through a woman’s window and tried to a headbutt a police officer during a crime spree in Newport.

The 37-year-old prolific offender appeared before the city’s crown court with 18 previous convictions for 64 offences already on his record, including 24 for burglary.

Gulwell, formerly of Newport, admitted robbery, making threats with an offensive weapon, criminal damage, resisting arrest, escaping from lawful custody and stealing a car.

Louise Griffiths



‘Lunatic’ driver Louise Griffiths left a cyclist on the “edge of life and death” after ploughing into her after drinking spirits and strong lager.

Victim Caroline James’ life was saved by her sister Katherine Barnes – who is a doctor – and brother-in-law Gerald Barnes, who were riding with her when she was hit by the grandmother on a country road outside Usk.

Griffiths, 46, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

At Newport Crown Court, she was jailed 27 months and banned from driving for five years and one month.

Richard Collins



Landscape gardener Richard Collins rammed a woman’s car in a “terrifying” road rage attack after tomato sauce was squirted at her.

The 38-year-old, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport, also punched and damaged the window of her Seat Ibiza and was jailed for 46 weeks.

The city’s crown court heard how the defendant has a long criminal record with 39 previous convictions for 97 offences.

Collins, who admitted dangerous driving and criminal damage, was banned from driving for one year and 23 weeks.

Lloyd Penn



Lloyd Penn, aged 28, of North Road, Newbridge, was convicted of affray following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence occurred in his hometown between May 29 and May 30.

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Penn for 16 months.

Nathan Richard Mulligan



Nathan Richard Mulligan, aged 33, of Five Locks Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, stole a crossbow and paintball gun from a shop in Risca.

He admitted theft at a hearing before Newport Magistrates' Court.

Mulligan also pleaded guilty to stealing spirits worth £104 from Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran in August and being in breach of a suspended sentence for other thefts.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 36 weeks.