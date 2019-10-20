THE WELSH Conservatives have selected Matthew Evans as their Parliamentary candidate for Newport West.

Cllr Evans is the Leader of the Opposition on Newport City Council and also stood in the Newport West by-election following the death of Paul Flynn.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Evans said he was delighted to have been chosen and will begin campaigning immediately.

“Brexit is obviously foremost on people’s minds, and it needs to be delivered so that we can move on to the things that people really care about like health, the economy, the environment and law and order,” he said.

"I want to make sure we have a safe and vibrant city centre and that means working with other agencies to achieve that goal. I will also be renewing pressure on the Welsh Labour Government to rethink their disastrous decision to block plans for an M4 relief road.”

Cllr Evans was raised in Newport, and has represented the Allt-yr-yn Ward on Newport City Council since 1999. When he stood as the Welsh Conservatives candidate in the Newport West by-election in April, he reduced the Labour majority to under 2,000.

He said: “I would be strong voice for everybody in Newport West, regardless of their political persuasion.

“I would also take the Welsh Labour government to task for their abysmal record on health and education. The people of Newport West deserve better.”

Cllr Evans is a former Mayor of the City of Newport, raising £44,000 for various charities in his year in office.

He is also a governor at Clytha and Glasllwch schools and a member of the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, as well as being a supporter of Newport Gwent Dragons.