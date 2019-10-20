FREE swimming sessions for over-60s in Caerphilly have been cut after the Welsh Government slashed funding by 50 per cent.

Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet members voiced their frustrations as they discussed alternative options following a 50 per cent cut in funds for the Free Swimming Initiative (FSI).

The cuts involve a reduction in funding from £213,300 to £106,650 - although a one-off payment of £71,100 will also be given to the council to ease the transition.

This means the council has had to reduce the number of free swimming sessions, which will have an impact on over-60s.

In Caerphilly there are currently 591 older adults accessing the FSI, which equates to 1.4 percent of the population.

The council's sport and leisure services facilities manager Jeff Reynolds said local authorities were asked for feedback on the scheme.

Mr Reynolds said: “We are disappointed with the outcome and how this has been handed back to us as it is slightly different how most local authorities fed in.

“We are trying to make sense of this cut from the Welsh Government.”

Although Mr Reynolds emphasised it was important the over-60 population had access to the scheme, a report presented to the cabinet focused on swimming for children under-16 from areas of deprivation.

Of the funds available, 60 per cent (£63,990) will be allocated to under 16s and 40 per cent (£42,660) to people over 60.

Cabinet member for education and achievement Cllr Philippa Marsden said it was a poor move on the Welsh Government’s part.

She said: “The over-60s are just as important in addressing the loneliness aspect.

“We have less revenue across all budget lines and it’s putting us in a difficult position.”

In the meeting, cabinet members were asked to consider four options for the FSI scheme going forward.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to go for option four, which would include a membership of £15 per month for adults over 60.

It would allow for subsidised access Monday to Friday and free use at the weekends.

The membership could be paid via direct debit or cash instalments.