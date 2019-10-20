FOLLOWING the release of their new single Half Life, five-piece indie rock band Spector have announced a headline tour for October 2019, including a show at 10 Feet Tall in Cardiff.

Half Life is the second piece of new material to surface from the band in 2019, having made a surprise return with I Won’t Wait earlier this year.

Their new single is taken from a forthcoming EP due to be released this autumn.

The single showcases the band’s adept ability to layer sounds effortlessly and weave them around sublime melodies and poignant lyrical work.

Originally from London, Spector’s debut album, Enjoy It While It Lasts reached number 12 in the UK Albums Chart and went to number one on the Official Record Store Chart on the week of its release.

The group’s musical output has been compared to a variety of well-established artists.

According to the Guardian, “they wed the widescreen American pop of the Killers to a very British lineage that includes Roxy Music, Pulp and the Smiths”, and NME have claimed that they are “reminiscent of The Walkmen mainlined into The Killers’ chugga-train drive.”

You can catch Spector at 10 Feet Tall, Cardiff, on Wednesday, October 30. Tickets £10, available on Ticketmaster.