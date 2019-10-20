OUR Dog of the Week is a very special fella with a very special name.

Churchill was taken to Newport City Dogs Home as a stray. He is just under three years of age, and has stolen the hearts of everyone who has met him.

Staff at the centre described him as "a happy-go-lucky dude who lives in the moment".

Churchill has made friends with some of the other dogs at the centre, is affectionate and friendly with the staff and volunteers, and his sweet demeanour belies the troubles of his early life.

MORE NEWS:

Churchill bears a few scars around his face which are now beginning to heal, and is believed to have previously lived in a multi-dog household with breeding bitches, other male dogs and puppies, and it seems he may have got into a few scrapes with some of the other males. From the extent of his scars, it seems he never really learned to defend himself - definitely a lover not a fighter.

As Churchill has now been neutered, his life of being a 'dad dog' is over, and he's looking for new adventures.

Churchill has had lots of interest since he arrived, but staff at the centre want to make sure that his next home is absolutely perfect for him, and have set certain criteria which potential rehomers have to meet if they would like apply to adopt him.

Potential rehomers must have previous experience of owning a brachychephalic (short faced) dog, and must be knowledgeable about BOAS (Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome) surgery, skin fold care, diet and nutrition (including weight management).

Churchill's behaviour around people has been exemplary, but he does charge around like a tractor and could easily bowl a little person off their feet, so if there are children in the household they need to be pretty robust and aged five years plus.

Applicants will need to provide a first-class veterinary reference for a dog they currently own, or have previously owned, evidencing that their dog is (or was) neutered, up to date with vaccinations, maintained a healthy weight, and received timely and appropriate veterinary care throughout his/her life.

If you would like to meet this special boy and you meet the rehoming criteria please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in - no appointment needed.