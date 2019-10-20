CENTRESTAGE Cymru are putting on a performance of the well-loved children's classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Newport’s Dolman Theatre this November.

Based on the 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book, the musical is sure to evoke childhood memories as well as create new ones.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical features an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers, as well as some new numbers.

All the memorable songs from the film are brought to life on stage, such as Truly Scrumptious, Doll on a Music Box, Toot Sweet, and of course Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The musical tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the held of his children Jeremy and Jemima.

It’s not long until they realise the car has the ability to float and fly which attracts the attention of Baron Bomburst, ruler of Vulgaria who devises a plan to steal the car.

André-Paul Spring, director of the production, said: “This has been one heck of a journey for the company.

“Bringing together a large adult and youth cast and moving them around a full-size flying car was no mean feat, but it will all be worth it when the curtain goes up on opening night.”

CentreStage Cymru are no stranger to epic productions and, since they formed in 2012, they have brought many shows to the Dolman Theatre such as Whistle Down the Wind, Grease, Singin’ in the Rain, Sister Act, Evita and, most recently, Annie.

The group were first put together to perform a fundraising concert for The Dolman Theatre, and after a sell out performance a second concert was soon organised.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens on Wednesday, November 20, and runs until Saturday, November 23, at the Dolman Theatre, Newport.

Tickets are £12.50 and available from www.dolmantheatre.co.uk