With a little effort we can all make a big difference.

IN THE past few weeks and months the climate crisis has been receiving national attention.

From Extinction Rebellion protests across the country to Greta Thunberg on our TVs, it seems people are now talking more and more about the effects of climate change on our planet.

Sometimes this cause can feel abstract to us as it often does not affect our daily lives.

However, there are places in Wales where the environment is having a real effect.

This in particular is due to air pollution.

In Crumlin on the A472 Hafodyrynys Road residents’ houses will now be purchased by the council.

Why? Because the road registered the highest nitrogen dioxide levels in the country outside of London.

The levels of nitrogen dioxide is almost double the legal limit.

This is caused by large trucks going up Hafodyrynys Road spewing out all sorts of noxious fumes from diesel engines.

The residents could not control this and neither could the council.

Now these residents will have to move from their homes because of air pollution.

This is why this week in Parliament I called for the government to give councils more powers to deal with poor air quality in their own areas.

In London they use low emission zones which charge the most polluting heavy diesel vehicles to encourage greener alternatives.

We should be giving more councils the powers to put these sorts of measures in place.

They also have car charging points for electrical vehicles, the kind of infrastructure which is necessary if electric cars are ever to become a real option for most people.

Discussion of the climate and how to help can also feel daunting on an individual level but there are lots of small changes we can make to our lives that make a difference.

Just as we have incorporated recycling into our routines, we can carry a reusable bag instead of opting for a disposable one.

We can try not to take plastic straws and take public transport instead of driving.

With a little effort we can all make a big difference.

Air pollution affects local people and we need local solutions to work alongside national ones.