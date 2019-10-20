DO you recognise this busy Newport road?

If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

THEN: How the road looked in days past

NOW: How it looks today

MORE NEWS:

Last week's photograph was Christchurch village in Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

This is Christchurch with the church in the background.

The 'Then' photo dates from about the 1980s.

The prominent War Memorial was dedicated around 1920. The church - made of stone from the Forest of Dean - has suffered three serious fires, one in 1859 when the roof was badly damaged, another in February 1877 - this time the roof was destroyed, and a third in 1949 believed to be arson (St John's, Maindee was also attacked about this time).

In the church is the 'Healing Stone' dating from the 1300s. The story is that if a sick person lay on the stone overnight, they would be cured by morning.

The building on the right is Church House which dates from Tudor times and was originally the priest's house.

Where the camera man is standing was the tithe barn which later became the church hall and next to it is the Greyhound pub the car park of which was the parish pound into which stray animals were kept until claimed by their owners.

Just to the left is Christchurch Cemetery, Newport's second municipal burial ground.

Dave Woolven

Newport

And on the previous week's photograph of St John's, Rogerstone:

There is a clue in the 'Then' photo, on the back of the LH Cart. It says 'Harris, Rogerstone'.

The 'Now' photo has a post office in the distance. In Images of Wales: Rogerstone by Kim Fry there is a photo showing the same houses. the procession may or may not be the same year - 1920 Rogerstone Primative Methodist Church Sunday school Whitson procession in St John's Crescent, Rogerstone.

Mary Walker

Newport