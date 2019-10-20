FINDING the right barber can be a difficult task, so we asked out readers what their favourites in Newport are.

Choosing the right place to get your hair cut and beard trimmed can be one of the hardest decisions people make, especially with the huge array in Newport.

Ultimately, it’s down to personal preference, but here are the five best places, as recommended by you.

Lambert's Barber Shop

Lambert’s has many loyal customers, who came out in force to make sure this barber was at the top spot.

Located just behind the train station on Mill Road, this place is known for its long queues of customers waiting for their next trim.

Many voters described it as the “best barbers ever”, calling the owner, Criss Lambert, a “master of his trade”.

Gavin Phillips said: “Lambert's without a doubt! Fantastic atmosphere, friendly customers, plenty of banter and more importantly a great trim of hair or beard”.

Leigh Michael Bishop added: “The owner Criss Lambert’s attention to detail and dedication to the art is first class.

“Super cool shop and friendly atmosphere, no matter how long you have been waiting he has always got a smile and something positive to say”.

You can find them on Facebook @lambertsbarbershopnewport

Sid's Barber Shop

Sid’s Barber Shop, in Cromwell Road, also proved popular.

Hayley Williams said: “My two boys won’t go anywhere else. So patient, efficient and lovely. You are made to feel so welcome and the prices are reasonable too”.

Lisa Lewis added: “Teresa is a fantastic barber, always have beautiful cuts for my little boy and have also had mine and my family’s hair cut at the salon and have been great”.

You can find them on Facebook at ‘Sid’s Barber Shop’.

Gammon's Barbers

Voters had a lot of praise for Gammon's Barbers in Corporation Road.

Melanie Pyke said: “Brilliant service, I take all five of my kids there. The gentleman upstairs always comes and shakes the children’s hands, makes us feel welcome.

“Brian Gammon is lovely with them and always gives them the designs they’re after.”

You can find them on Facebook at @KCGammonBarbers

Finley's Barber Shop

Finley’s Barber Shop, based in the heart of Caerleon, was only established in 2017 - but has come a long way in just two years.

Kaylee Lisa Gooch said: “They are an amazing, friendly barber shop and always offer great services.

“There’s a PlayStation for when the customers wait and also a TV. Friendly barbers always willing to go above and beyond for any customer that walks in.”

Andrew Desmond added: “Top-notch. Extra touches for clients with the TV/computer, complementary coffees, sweets for the kids.

“But the main reason is the absolute first-class customer service skills of Leam Hughes”.

Find them on Facebook @finleysbarber

Guy's Barber Shop

Guy's Barber Shop in Caerleon did well, with many recommending the shop - one customer even said they travel all the way from Brynmawr for a trim.

Suzanne Hayward said: “Very talented and very friendly”.

Find them on Facebook @guysbarbershopcaerleon