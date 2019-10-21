Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

KYLE RAYBOULD, aged 26, of Railway Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was jailed for 22 weeks after he was found guilty following a trial of sending a malicious communication and the theft of a phone.

He was made the subject of a restraining order and must pay a surcharge.

Raybould was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

MORE NEWS:

ROSS FLAGE SWIFT, aged 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted common assault and stalking.

He was made the subject of a restraining order and rehabilitation activity requirement:

Swift must also pay compensation and costs.

DANIEL DYAS, aged 26, of Corris Houses, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was left with a £497 bill after he admitted criminal damage to the window of a Wetherspoons pub in Barry and failing to surrender.

He has to pay compensation, prosecution costs, a fine and surcharge.

TYRAN MARK WAIT, aged 34, of St Woolos Green, Northville, Cwmbran, was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a car in the town during the summer.

SHANE ROBERT HANRATTY, aged 36, of King Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted dangerous driving, criminal damage and common assault.

He was ordered to undertake a 29-day programme and made subject of a restraining order.

Hanratty was also banned from driving for 20 months and must pay £200 compensation to his victim.

ANGHEL ALEXANDRU-NATANAEL, aged 19, of Harrow Road, Newport, admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with his licence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS:

GARETH DAVID BOWDEN, aged 41, of Cwmynyscoy Road, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A472 Hafodyrynys in March.

He was fined £107 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

MAZIDUL ISLAM, aged 18, of Cyril Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the city’s Beechdale Road in March.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

OLIVER RUNDU, aged 18, of Lime Tree Court, Abergavenny, admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with his licence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.