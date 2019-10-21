THE memory of a keen young footballer from Newport who was killed in a car crash earlier this year lives on in a new foundation helping young people get involved in sport.

Jordan Routley, who played for Pill YMCA, died following the crash on Chepstow Road in April. He was 21.

And now his friend Kailem Simms is helping his friend's memory live on by setting up the Jordan Routley Foundation.

Mr Simms, 21, who went to school with Mr Routley, said he hoped he could build a better future for young people in Newport by combatting anti-social behaviour.

"We want to give children and young people the opportunities to have fun, stay active and develop skills in sports," he said.

“We want to get them off their iPads and Xboxes and into an environment that is going to benefit them in the long run.”

Jordan Routley and his mum Nicola Routley-Johnson

Since it was launched last month the foundation has already raised £1,000 and set up its first grassroots football team, the Lliswerry Jordan Routley Foundation FC.

“The football team has been a great success so far”, said Mr Simms. “We have hosted training sessions with the young lads and they’re improving with every passing session.

“The reception from the local community has been superb with so many people coming forward to help us grow and develop.

“We are going to strive to go from strength to strength with each passing day and we are very excited for what our future holds.”

On Saturday, October 12, the foundation held an official launch event at Newport Harriers Athletic Club, where more than 120 people gathered to commemorate Mr Routley’s life and memory.

Among them was Mr Routley's mum, Nicola Routley-Johnson, who said she was pleased to see her son's memory live on.

Jordan Routley

“Saturday night was hard," she said. "I didn’t anticipate how hard it was going to be. I think it really hit me why we were there.

“But as long as we keep doing events like Saturday’s then it’s like it isn’t over.

“It was just fantastic to see how many people knew Jordan. People from so many different groups. We always thought he was a quiet boy. We had no idea he had so many friends.

“I think people who knew him are sometimes afraid to talk to me, but I love hearing their stories about Jordan.

“He just wanted to party and I’m glad he had that time to enjoy himself.”

Kailem Simms (left) and Jordan Routley (right) in their school days

Mr Simms said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better crowd for our first big event.

“It meant the world to me to host an evening in honour of a brilliant mate of mine.

“It was a fitting tribute to Jordan having so many of his dear friends there, including people he’d spent time with during his years at Liverpool University.”

For more information on the foundation visit tinyurl.com/y4lgyg29