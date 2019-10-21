BRITISH rockers Foals have been announced as the first headline acts to perform at DEPOT in the Castle 2020.

Cardiff’s music and street food festival will be returning to Cardiff Castle for its fourth year next July.

The family-friendly festival was held in glorious sunshine this year as Clean Bandit, Tom Odell and Circa Wave gave headline performances.

With the eagerly-anticipated Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 released last week, Foals have announced a major UK tour for 2020 including a summer date at Cardiff Castle.

This year, the band opened the prestigious Mercury Prize ceremony and have earned critical acclaim since they began their musical careers in Oxford back in 2005, gaining five star reviews from NME and The Independent, a Best Album nomination at the upcoming Q Awards and 1.7 million record sales for their four Gold-certified albums.

Most recently, Foals unveiled details of Rip Up The Road, a new documentary and concert film, which will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 15.

Tickets for their tour will be released on Friday, October 25, at 9.30am and will be available via Ticketmaster and the band’s website.