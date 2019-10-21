FENCING around the 3G pitch and grandstand at Cwmbran Stadium is to be completed in an effort to stave off vandalism.

A series of attacks by vandals in recent years - including people attempting to gain access to the grandstand and causing damage to the fencing, buildings, windows and doors - led to Torfaen Leisure Trust to set up the fence.

The Trust have constructed a continual 2.4 metre perimeter fence with anti-climb rollers which prevents unauthorised access from the rear of the stadium.

The work has taken four weeks to complete.

Angharad Collins, chief executive of Torfaen Leisure Trust, said: “This project is an excellent example of a collaborative approach to combat vandalism and ensure the building remains intact.

“We are delighted to have secured the whole area for our clubs and groups ahead of the winter season and would like to thank our partners at Torfaen County Borough Council for their contribution to the project.”

The project has been financed by Torfaen Leisure Trust and Torfaen County Borough Council.