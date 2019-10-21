TWO Gwent trees are among those shortlisted for Wales’ Tree of the Year – a competition run by the Woodland Trust.

Seven trees have been nominated across Wales, and with the public vote now closed, the most poplar will take the crown next Wednesday, October 23.

Here are the two tree-mendous nominations from Gwent.

Cefyn Mably Oak, Newport

This ancient oak stands in the car park of the Cefyn Mably Arms, Michaelston-y-Fedw.

According to the Woodland Trust, the tree is probably one of the oldest in Wales – estimated at around 800 years old.

Old Sweet Chestnut, Pontypool

This sweet chestnut tree in Pontypool is around 400 years old.

Passers-by can walk inside the tree as it is hollow.

The park was owned by the Handbury Family until it was given to the people of Pontypool in the early part of the 20th century.

As well as putting the nation’s best trees on the map, the awards - supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery - offer a £1,000 tree care award for each winning tree in each country.

This might be spent on works to benefit the tree’s health, signage, or a community celebration.

There are £500 awards for runners-up.

