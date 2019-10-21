TWO Gwent trees are among those shortlisted for Wales’ Tree of the Year – a competition run by the Woodland Trust.
Seven trees have been nominated across Wales, and with the public vote now closed, the most poplar will take the crown next Wednesday, October 23.
Here are the two tree-mendous nominations from Gwent.
Cefyn Mably Oak, Newport
This ancient oak stands in the car park of the Cefyn Mably Arms, Michaelston-y-Fedw.
According to the Woodland Trust, the tree is probably one of the oldest in Wales – estimated at around 800 years old.
Old Sweet Chestnut, Pontypool
This sweet chestnut tree in Pontypool is around 400 years old.
Passers-by can walk inside the tree as it is hollow.
The park was owned by the Handbury Family until it was given to the people of Pontypool in the early part of the 20th century.
As well as putting the nation’s best trees on the map, the awards - supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery - offer a £1,000 tree care award for each winning tree in each country.
This might be spent on works to benefit the tree’s health, signage, or a community celebration.
There are £500 awards for runners-up.
READ MORE:
- Cowboy builder jailed for ‘milking vulnerable widower dry’
- Cannabis farmer grew 6ft tall plants in his living room
- Hate crime in Gwent at record levels
The other trees nominated.
Pembroke Dock Ginkgo
Newtown Black Poplar, Newtown
Cathedral Road Lime, Cardiff
Prisk Wood Lime, Penallt
Railway Street Cherry Tree, Cardiff
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment