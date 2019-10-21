SOUTH African referee Jaco Peyper is subject to a World Rugby investigation after he seemingly mocked the game-altering red card shown to France lock Sebastien Vahaamahia in a picture with Welsh fans.

Vahaamahia was sent off after he elbowed Newport-born Aaron Wainwright in Wales’ knife-edge quarter-final win on Sunday.

In the photo, Peyper’s elbow is raised into a fan’s chin just hours after he brandished the red card.

Jaco Peyper dans un bel hommage à Vahaamahina. Photo de Fabien Heuzé pic.twitter.com/g5vo93413s — Arnaud Coudry (@ArnaudCoudry) October 20, 2019

“This photo, if it is true, is shocking and explanations will be necessary,” said French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon, a former France prop.

In a statement, World Rugby said: “World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night’s (Sunday) quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts.”

France were 19-10 ahead before Peyper showed a red card – a decision which ultimately swung the match in Wales’ favour.

Warren Gatland’s men face South Africa in Yokohama on Sunday, November 2.