A GWENT MP has applauded the work of a race equality charity, as well as the importance of archives.

Islwyn' Chris Evans has spoken of the importance of preserving local history after a meeting members of the Runnymede Trust, a race equality think-tank, as well as visiting the Gwent Archives.

The Labour MP said preserving artefacts and oral histories were key to maintaining links to the past and the lives of those who have worked and lived in our communities.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Evans also said teaching local history in schools is a key tool in preserving history and promoting a better future.

“We ought to change the history curriculum in Welsh schools and teach the importance of preserving and celebrating the history of our communities," he said. "Including discussions of historical immigration in the curriculum will inform and improve the youth of today and dismantle the ‘us against them’ notion which currently seems to be rife within our society”.

The MP also called for artefacts and memorabilia to be donated to the Gwent Archives.

“I urge people to contact Gwent Archives if they have documents that could be deposited or donated, including any items that are at risk of deteriorating,” he said.