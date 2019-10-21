PUNK-folk band Skinny Lister have announced a new UK tour - including a date a Cardiff’s the Globe.

The six-person band originally met in the Folk clubs of Greenwich, South London, in 2009 and released their fourth studio album, The Story is…, in March 2019.

Known for their politically-minded music, the band’s latest single Second Amendment is an anthemic punk song with a new video which finds the sextet cast as pilgrims crossing the ocean in search of a new home.

Speaking about the adventurous new video, frontman Dan Heptinstall said: “As well as being a great excuse to dress up in late 18th century costume, the video is designed to illustrate how out of step the Second Amendment is with the modern world.

“Wearing clothes contemporary to its creation, we land from the sea into a modern age where we’re completely out of place.”

Touring the new single along with their fourth studio album across the world throughout 2019, the sextet set their sights on a second lap of the US and Canada before jetting back to the UK for a run of headline dates in the run up to Christmas.

They will be performing at The Globe in Cardiff on Thursday, December 12.

Tickets are available from £15 via https://skinnylister.com