A WOMAN who made a TV documentary about her partner’s suicide is to speak at the National Assembly’s new cross-party group on suicide prevention.

Angela Samata, who presented the BBC One documentary Life After Suicide, which saw her travel around Britain to meet others who have been bereaved by suicide, has been invited to speak at the cross-party group by its chairwoman, Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle.

"Angela is an inspirational advocate for suicide bereavement support," said Ms Neagle. "Lived experience of suicide is so important in helping us to shape suicide bereavement support in Wales. I am really looking forward to welcoming her to the cross party group."

The BAFTA nominated Life After Suicide documentary was re-broadcast as part of the BBC’s 2019 Mental Health Season. It sees Ms Samata explore why, when suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, it is still such a taboo subject.

The new suicide prevention cross party-group was set up by Ms Neagle, who has said she hoped they could reduce the stigma around mental health, and encourage people to seek help.

"Dying by suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Wales," she said. "There is, however, a huge amount of evidence that shows that talking about suicide encourages people to seek help rather than to become suicidal.

"I hope the new cross-party group will encourage people to talk about suicide and help drive the much needed change needed to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in Wales."

The group is supported by Samaritans Cymru.

Sarah Stone, executive director for Samaritans in Wales said: "We are so pleased to have Angela joining us at the next cross party group – she is a true inspiration to many people and an important voice for suicide bereavement.

"We are committed to improving bereavement support in Wales and it’s crucial we make sure we hear directly from those with lived experience in order to ensure a better outcome for those affected now and in the future."