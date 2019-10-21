AN uninsured driver who had not passed his test “deliberately swerved” a 4x4 at a man in a supermarket car park and killed him, a jury heard.

Timothy Higgins, aged 22, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, is accused of the manslaughter of Christopher Gadd after the pair rowed at Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith.

Prosecutor Owen Williams told Cardiff Crown Court the 48-year-old died at the hands of the defendant who was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander and who held a provisional driving licence.

He said an “altercation” occurred after Higgins was blocked in a parking space by Paul Gadd, the dead man’s brother who was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat while Christopher Gadd was a passenger on March 4.

The defendant was driving the Freelander 4x4 with his partner Nia Bailey as a passenger.

Mr Williams said: “Timothy Higgins was unable to reverse out of his space because Paul Gadd had positioned his vehicle in a way that was blocking him.”

The court was told how Christopher Gadd got out of the Passat.

The jury heard how he was “knocked to the floor with force” after Higgins then “deliberately swerved” his Land Rover into him.

Mr Williams said: “Christopher Gadd fell back and suffered significant and fatal head injuries.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, he lost his life. At 4.38pm, he was pronounced dead.”

Mr Williams told said the defendant later told detectives in a police interview: “I swerved at him to s*** him up.

“I didn’t mean to hit him.”

Higgins, who is defended by Paul Lewis QC, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

He has also denied causing the death of Mr Gadd while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The trial, heard before the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, is expected to last eight days.

Proceeding.