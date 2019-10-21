AN ABANDONED vessel was in “imminent danger of capsizing” after being trapped underneath one of the stone columns of Newport's Town Bridge.

Newport Lifeboat was called out to the vessel last Thursday afternoon, and liaised with Chepstow Coastguard personnel.

Yet the vessel was aground - lying on or touching the ground under shallow water - so a decision was made to launch an operation in the evening.

Two boats were launched, with the “crews working tirelessly to free the vessel”, according to the Severn Area Rescue Association.

The vessel was eventually freed and towed upstream to a safe location.

If you recognise the vessel, please contact Milford Haven Coastguard operations on 01646 690 909.