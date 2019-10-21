A STRANGER reportedly approached an 11-year-old girl and "tried to pull her away by the hand" early this morning (October 21).

At around 7:50am, the victim was walking along Earl Street - known locally as 'the stony path' - in Abersychan when a man said to be in his 40s approached her.

The victim was able to run away from the offender and report the incident.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The man is described as being white, in his 40s, with curly dark hair protruding from a black hooded top with white strings, wearing dark grey or brown tracksuit bottoms and red trainers.

"He was also wearing black gloves and carrying a black ruck-sack.

"Officers are investigating and are appealing for information."

READ MORE:

If you were in the area and witnessed anything, or if you saw anyone matching this description acting suspiciously in the area around the time, please call 101 quoting ref 1900388770 or you can send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.