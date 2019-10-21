A NEW storage facility specifically designed for caravans has been developed at Pontypool's Mamhilad Park Estate.

The original caravan storage facilities, established using previously vacant land around the park, are now fully occupied. Due to high demand, a new space has been developed which will offer space for additional caravans.

The estate, on the outskirts of Pontypool, also contained 40 self-storage units, but due to high demand, further units have now been developed.

James Crawford, chief executive officer of Johnsey Estates, said: “We’re very pleased with the success of the caravan storage and also our self storage offering. Initial research suggested that there was a pent up demand for both and this has been proved in practice.

“We’ve cleared and prepared a piece of underutilised land to the north west of the site for caravan storage and self storage. We’re bringing in the previously used containers at quite a rate. Almost as they arrive the units are being reserved by potential occupiers.”

Marty Jones, owner and managing director of MJ Events Security, was the first business to take space in the storage units.

Mr Jones, who manages major events of gatherings throughout the UK, said: “We use two units for the business. We were the first to sign up when the units first arrived on site. We use the storage to keep clothing and equipment that we used as part of the event s business. The fact that the storage units are here on site is a real bonus for us as we have quite a bit of stuff which we need to store.”